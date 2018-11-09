Skip to Main Content
22-year-old dead after shooting in Surrey

Police were called to the 14200 block of 70A Avenue for reports of a shooting just before 1:30 a.m.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has a tent set up in front of the house in the 14200 block of 70A Avenue in Surrey after a deadly shooting on Friday. (CBC)

A 22-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Surrey, B.C., early Friday.

Police were called to the 14200 block of 70A Avenue in Newton for reports of a shooting just before 1:30 a.m. PT.

Officers discovered a man who had been shot. Attempts were made to revive the victim but he died of his injuries.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Unit is on scene.

With files from Gian-Paolo Mendoza

