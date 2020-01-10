Surrey RCMP seek witnesses to shooting between 2 vehicles

Surrey RCMP are hoping to speak to anyone who may have heard or seen a shooting Thursday night near Green Timbers.

Mounties said they received a report of gunfire between two vehicles near 96 Avenue and 148 Street around 5:30 p.m.

The two vehicles are described as a white Ford Expedition and what looked like either a white Lexus or Infiniti vehicle. They were last seen driving north at a high rate of speed on 148 Street.

There are no reports of any injuries or damage to property as a result of the shooting.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or may have dashcam footage is asked to contact Surrey RCMP.