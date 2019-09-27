Surrey RCMP seeking help to identify sex-assault suspect

Surrey RCMP is asking the public to help identify the suspect in a sexual assault that occurred in the Newton area of the city earlier this month.

Just before 5:30 a.m. PT on Sept. 19, a woman was groped by an unknown man as she was walking southbound on 124 Street, between 78 Avenue and 80 Avenue.

According to an RCMP release Friday, the suspect jogged past the woman, touching her as he passed by, then ran to a nearby vehicle and drove away.

The suspect is described as a South Asian man, aged 25-30, five feet 10 inches tall, wearing black jogging pants and a black hoodie. He had the hood up over his head at the time of the assault.

The suspect was driving a dark-coloured sedan. An image of the sedan was captured by surveillance video near the scene, but the make and model has not been determined.

Anyone with information is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.