Surrey RCMP want to identify man who sexually assaulted woman at bus stop

Surrey RCMP are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who sexually assaulted a woman this summer in the city's Newton neighbourhood.

Police say a woman was sitting at a bus stop at 144 Street and 78 Ave on the morning of July 14.

A man who she didn't know sat down beside her and groped her. When she confronted the man, he fled on a bicycle.

RCMP say the woman wasn't injured and reported the incident to police.

Police describe the suspect as a 25-year-old South Asian male with a round face and no facial hair.

He was wearing black jeans, a black windbreaker, navy blue socks and a black helmet.

He escaped on a white bike wearing a black helmet. (Surrey RCMP)

He was riding a white bicycle with neon tape at the base of the seat.

Police ask anyone with information to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, police say to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.