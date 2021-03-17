IIO investigating serious collision with unmarked police vehicle in Surrey

The Independent Investigations Office is investigating after a driver was seriously injured in a collision with a police vehicle in Surrey on Tuesday.

RCMP were called to the collision at the intersection of 100 Avenue and 148 Street just after 1:30 p.m. PT.

According to the RCMP, the collision involved an unmarked police vehicle being driven by an officer from the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team and two other vehicles being driven by civilians.

The police officer and a driver of one of the other vehicles were treated at the scene for minor injuries. The third driver involved was seriously injured and was taken to hospital by emergency crews.

The area is currently closed to traffic as police investigate.

The IIO, Surrey RCMP and the Lower Mainland Integrated Collision Analyst and Reconstructionist Services are working to determine the circumstances that led to the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact police.

"IIO BC is investigating to determine whether police actions are linked to the person's injuries," Surrey RCMP said in a media release.

The IIO is the province's independent civilian police oversight agency.

It investigates all incidents involving police officers that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.