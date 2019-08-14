Surrey schools investment to eliminate 36 portable classrooms

The portable problem at Surrey's schools is set to shrink a little with Thursday's announcement that the Sunnyside Heights neighbourhood will be getting a new 655-seat elementary school.

The $57-million investment will also fund additions to Morgan and White Rock elementary schools.

Education Minister Rob Fleming says the new school and expansions will eliminate 36 portables that are currently in use.

"We're trying to make good on projects that were neglected by the previous government and account for growth in the region," said Fleming.

Ten per cent of Surrey's 74,000 students started the 2019/2020 school year in 361 portables, something that was described as a "crisis" by Surrey District Parents Advisory Council president Rina Diaz.

As B.C.'s fastest growing municipality, Surrey receives 1,000 new student enrolments every year.

The new Sunnyside Heights school will be located at 20th Avenue and 165A Street in South Surrey. It's expected to open in the fall of 2023.

Morgan Elementary School will expand by 190 seats and White Rock by 195 seats.

Fleming says investments in the Surrey School District will eliminate 350 portables by 2023.