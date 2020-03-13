Surrey teacher seriously injured in morning attack; high school on lockdown
An LA Matheson Secondary School teacher has been taken to hospital and the school in Surrey, B.C., is on lockdown.
Police searching for suspect after attack at LA Matheson Secondary
A teacher at LA Matheson Secondary School in Surrey, B.C., has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being attacked at the school at around 8:25 a.m. PT Friday.
Surrey RCMP say the school is currently on lockdown and the public is being asked to stay away.
Some staff were told that a fellow teacher was stabbed just outside the school cafeteria, CBC has learned, but police have not confirmed this.
A suspect was seen leaving the school grounds in a grey Kia vehicle and police are looking to speak to any witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage.
More to come.