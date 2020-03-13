Surrey teacher seriously injured in morning attack; high school on lockdown

A teacher at LA Matheson Secondary School in Surrey, B.C., has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being attacked at the school at around 8:25 a.m. PT Friday.

Surrey RCMP say the school is currently on lockdown and the public is being asked to stay away.

Some staff were told that a fellow teacher was stabbed just outside the school cafeteria, CBC has learned, but police have not confirmed this.

A suspect was seen leaving the school grounds in a grey Kia vehicle and police are looking to speak to any witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage.

