Surrey school board mandates masks for kindergarten to Grade 12 students

B.C.'s two largest school districts, Surrey and Vancouver, have mandated masks for students in kindergarten to Grade 12 as some parents grow more anxious about the spread of the Delta variant.

The Surrey Board of Education made the announcement Wednesday to include younger students in its mask mandate after the Vancouver School Board voted Monday to do the same. Provincial health officials have not made it a requirement for all students across B.C.

Surrey Schools Supt. Jordan Tinney said the board met with Fraser Health's medical officer before posting a bulletin that says masks are going to be required from K-12 beginning Oct. 4.

He said the Vancouver School Board's decision put the issue of masks in the spotlight.

Tinney also referred to section 13 of the public health order on masks amended this week that states, "Nothing in this order prevents an operator, school or post-secondary institution from having additional requirements in relation to face coverings."

"So that was like a green light that the boards had the total sanction to go that way if they wish," said Tinney.

He said parents have been asking school officials for an expanded mask mandate in the face of COVID-19 cases in schools.

"It goes hand in hand with notifications because when people get the notification that they see cases in schools and they're concerned and then they ask the boards, 'Why are you not doing more to to keep our children safe?' " said Tinney.

It is unclear how many more school boards will follow suit.

The New Westminster School Board is convening a special meeting to discuss the matter on Friday.

When you know better, you do better. A lot has changed with orders and authority in the last 24 hours since the Board met, considering this, we will be holding a special board meeting Friday 12pm to revisit mask mandates & other covid related processes in our district <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/newwest?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#newwest</a> —@gurbeans

Parents welcome mask mandate for younger students

Rani Senghera, communications director for the Surrey District Parent Advisory Council, said the mask mandate to include kindergarten to Grade 3, in addition to higher grades, is a relief but acknowledged not all students will be able to comply with the new rule.

"As parents, that one extra layer is very important, especially for all students, especially for students that cannot get vaccinated. And I think that a lot of parents were asking for this, and I'm sure there are some parents that, you know, for medical reasons or for other reasons, their child cannot wear a mask," said Senghera.

She said parents were surprised the change came from the local school board not the provincial health officer.