Surrey residents mourn loss of former firefighter and 'civic treasure' Bill McNamara

From fighting fires to flying planes, there's a lot of reasons people remember Surrey's Bill McNamara — a man known for his volunteer work and a career at the local firehall that spanned 28 years.

"Bill showed up in all of these different places," said Len Garis, Surrey's fire chief. "He was such a great person. He was such a contributor."

McNamara, considered by many to be a pillar of the community, worked his way up the fire department ladder to become Surrey's assistant fire chief. He sat on a number of local boards, was recognized by the city as an outstanding citizen and became an advocate for health and fitness.

He passed away at age 77 on April 16 due to complications from a heart injury, according to the Surrey Fire Fighters Association.

"He gave back every day of his life, and we're going to miss him a lot," said Garis.

An unlikely beginning

Garis remembers McNamara as an eclectic character. He once worked as a commercial pilot and flew across Canada in a small plane. He was a passionate fisherman and even ran a fishing business early in his life.

Garis says his career as a firefighter almost happened by chance after moving to the community in the 70s.

"He tried to get a burning permit, but the volunteer department in those days said, 'well, if you want a burning permit, you might become a volunteer firefighter'. So he said 'OK, I'll do that'," said Garis.

"That's where he started joining and belonging to the community ... and I hope we give back to him by honouring his legacy," he added.

McNamara has a long list of accolades that also include Surrey's Good Citizen Award, and member of the World Police and Fire Games Hall of Fame. (Kwantlen Polytechnic University)

A long career

As McNamara rose through the ranks, many looked up to him — including form Surrey City Coun. Mike Starchuk, who worked under him as a junior firefighter in the 80s.

"Bill was more than just business, Bill was fun and games," said Starchuk. "When Bill walked into a firehall, everybody got up — not because he held a rank that was higher where you had to get up, everybody got up to say: 'Hi Bill, what can we do for you?'"

"Bill was a big influence and a big mentor to so many of us, because he was a guy that walked a mile in everybody else's shoes," said Starchuk.

He was particularly influential in getting workers involved in fitness.

McNamara was a competitor in the Firefighter's Combat Challenge, an international sporting event. He organized hundreds of others to compete.

He was also an avid participant in the World Police and Fire Games well into his senior years, garnering more than 50 medals. He was inducted into the games' hall of fame in 2015.

Mike Starchuk, left, and Len Garis remember Bill McNamara as a passionate community leader who always had a smile on his face. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

Community advocate

Even though he retired in the late 90s, his friends say he kept working.

McNamara would go on to be active in local groups including the Centre for Child Development. He was the president of the Friends of the Museum of Surrey, helping spearhead the museum's recent renaissance.

In 2010, he received Surrey's Good Citizen Award. In 2016, he received an honorary degree from KPU. He would go on to co-chair the B.C. Senior Summer games.

"He was one of the City of Surrey's civic treasures," said Starchuk.

Starchuk says McNamara had long advocated for an indoor track and field centre in the community. He hopes it will one day come to fruition.

"In my mind, the dream of this city should have the indoor track that would be called the Bill McNamara Track, so people can remember Bill forever and ever."

McNamara leaves behind a wife and two children.