Surrey begins removing boats illegally moored on the Nicomekl River

The City of Surrey will begin removing more than a dozen boats this month it says are illegally moored on the Nicomekl River.

The boats are a combination of abandoned, derelict and live-aboard vessels, according to the city's engineering department.

They are anchored on a narrow section of the Nicomekl, upstream from where it flows into the ocean near Crescent Beach in South Surrey.

The boats have been dumping raw sewage and garbage into the water, according to a news release, and are a hazard to other boaters.

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke said there are many spots on the river where boats can anchor legally.

More than a dozen boats illegally moored on the Nicomekl River are being targeted for removal. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

"The Nicomekl is for all to use and is not a place for boat owners who illegally dock their boats with a complete disregard to the environment and the safety of others," said Locke.

The City of Surrey says it does not know how much the cleanup will cost, nor does it have the power to issue fines to the owners of the boats in question.

Transport Canada, which has jurisdiction over abandoned and derelict boats, is partnering in the cleanup.