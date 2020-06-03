Surrey RCMP warn man charged in kidnapping is at large after removing ankle bracelet

Surrey Mounties are asking for the public's help finding a 19-year-old man charged with kidnapping and assault who is allegedly at large after removing his electronic monitoring ankle bracelet.

Dyllan Petrin is charged in connection with an incident from July 2019 and was released from jail this February on strict conditions, including electronic monitoring, according to an RCMP press release on Tuesday.

Police say he removed his bracelet on May 28 and is now at large. A B.C.-wide warrant has been issued for his arrest, and he faces new charges including breach of court-ordered conditions.

Petrin is described as a white man standing five feet and five inches tall and weighing 126 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, as well as a prominent tattoo on the left side of his neck.