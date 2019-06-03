Surrey Police Service expected to announce when its first officers will be deployed

After years of being theoretical and in planning stages, the new independent Surrey police force will soon become a lot more real.

A joint press conference with the Surrey Police Service (SPS) and the outgoing Surrey RCMP detachment is taking place Tuesday morning, where the details of how the two forces will work side by side in the months and years ahead are expected to be outlined.

The two sides had agreed to an integrated process, beginning with 50 SPS officers being deployed on or before Nov. 30.

Media liaison officer Ian MacDonald said further details will be announced on Tuesday, but added the officers are ready to go.

"We want [people] to be aware that they might be seeing one or two uniforms show up to calls for service, but that when they place a call, whether that's 911 or to a non-emergency line, they're going to be dealt with the same way they were last week," he said.

"It's a historic day for the SPS … we have a lot of very excited and enthusiastic officers who've gone through training, who have years of experience, but it's going to feel like their first day."

Majority of new officers outside Surrey

Exactly where those officers have come from — and how quickly they can be hired — has been a point of some tension in recent months, as the new force begins scaling up staff to eventually replace the approximately 800 police officers currently at the Surrey RCMP detachment.

Of the 135 SPS officers actively working, less than 20 per cent have come directly from the Surrey RCMP, with the rest coming mostly from other police forces in the area.

Last week, the B.C. government — which gave final approval to Surrey's move from the RCMP to an independent police force in 2020 — capped the number of officers the SPS could hire next year at less than 200, citing "the effects of officer attrition from other police agencies in B.C." as one of the reasons.

Vancouver Coun. Colleen Hardwick welcomed the cap, saying her city's police department had already lost 21 officers to the new Surrey force.

"The alternative is a serious public safety issue right across Metro Vancouver," she said.

But MacDonald said the transition was being handled responsibly.

"We felt we had capabilities and capacity to bring on 400 new officers in 2022 … it's an ongoing negotiation," he said.

"As one agency starts to scale up, the other agency inevitably has to scale back … we're just going to continue pushing forward but I can assure you that there's a lot of interest from other people and new recruits to join us."

Protestors opposed to transitioning to a municipal police force in Surrey outside city hall on Sept. 15. (Keep the RCMP in Surrey/Facebook)

Divisive transition

The move from RCMP policing to local control has been rife with tension from the moment it became a promise of Mayor Doug McCallum's 2018 election campaign.

Promised timelines and budgets for the new force have come under scrutiny; a petition was launched to try to convince the provincial government to force a referendum on the change; and McCallum has had several altercations with individuals opposed to the change, one of which resulted in an ongoing police investigation.

Just this month, Asst. Commissioner Brian Edwards, who leads the Surrey RCMP detachment, was highly critical of a tweet by McCallum's Safe Surrey Coalition party that claimed just six per cent of city residents supported the RCMP, saying it was part of "deliberate efforts to undermine confidence" in public safety.

Edwards will be holding Tuesday's news conference with SPS head Norm Lipinski, but the RCMP declined to comment before the event.

Macdonald said he was hopeful the event and the deployment of SPS officers shortly thereafter would begin a new era for the transition.

"You won't see that kind of politically divisive banter happening between police officers," he said.

"Hopefully, the lowering of the temperature will actually come as a result of officers from the two different organizations working together in a common cause, maintaining public safety."