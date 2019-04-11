Surrey RCMP blitz leads to 30 shoplifting arrests
Police have also arrested man suspected in a dozen liquor store thefts
A one-day blitz on retail theft in Surrey earlier this month resulted in the arrests of 30 alleged shoplifters, police say.
Twenty officers focused on 10 businesses in the Surrey Central area during the operation on April 11, according to an RCMP news release.
"These types of crimes can often have detrimental effects on people's feelings of safety, and are often a conduit to further crimes in our community. We take these kinds of concerns from our business community seriously as is evident by these investigations," RCMP Insp. Wendy Mehat said in a statement.
Police are recommending a number of charges against the 30 suspects who were arrested.
Meanwhile, Mounties say they've also made an arrest in a series of thefts from liquor stores in City Centre, Guildford and Newton in the first three months of the year.
Manvir Dhindsa, 29, was arrested on March 30 and has been charged with 12 counts of theft under $5,000 and three counts of breach of recognizance.
