Police say man found dead in still running vehicle in Surrey was from Alberta and had been shot

An Edmonton man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday.

Homicide investigators say 27-year-old Richard Ofosuhene was found Tuesday morning, injured and unresponsive in the driver's seat of a vehicle with the engine running.

Surrey RCMP said that they responded to calls at 9:25 a.m. on Tuesday, reporting a person was passed out in a vehicle in the 8800 block of 127 Street. Despite efforts to revive him, Ofosuhene died at the scene.

Police say he was known to police and had ties to drug trafficking in Alberta. However, they believe his homicide is an isolated incident.

A statement from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says a motive has not been confirmed but the shooting does not appear to be linked to Metro Vancouver's ongoing gang conflict.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses or dashcam video from anyone who was in the area of northwest Surrey between 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 20.

Witnesses are asked to call IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or email them at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.