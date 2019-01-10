17-year-old suffers serious injuries in Surrey shooting

Surrey RCMP are investigating a shooting which sent a 17-year-old to hospital Wednesday evening.

Police say the shooting took place at a townhouse complex in the 9500 block of Prince Charles Boulevard, in the City Centre area, at 11:15 p.m. PT.

Evidence at the scene showed there had been a motor vehicle collision between a light coloured Jeep Wrangler and a grey Toyota Sienna, police say. They believe the driver of the Jeep fired a gun into the Sienna.

The Sienna then dropped off its passenger at the hospital. The 17-year-old male victim was found to have serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Surrey RCMP respond to the shooting. Police say the incident appears to be isolated and targeted. (Shane MacKichan)

Metro Vancouver Transit Police were able to locate the Jeep Wrangler and take the driver into custody.

Both vehicles have been seized.

Police say the incident appears to be isolated and targeted, but not connected to gang conflict or drug trafficking.

Anyone with information about the incident or dashcam video should call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.