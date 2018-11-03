Surrey RCMP seek suspect in carjacking

Surrey RCMP are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect in a carjacking.

Around 3 p.m. PT on Nov. 1, police say they received a report of a robbery outside a busy shopping mall in the 10100 block of King George Boulevard.

The alleged suspect approached a person sitting in their vehicle, threatened them, and physically forced them out.

RCMP say the suspect then fled the parking lot in the vehicle, leaving the victim emotionally shaken, but unharmed.

The suspect is described as a South Asian or black man, with dark curly hair, a dark beard, five feet nine inches tall, with an average build, in his late twenties or early thirties.

He was wearing a black coat and a large grey backpack.

Police have since located the stolen vehicle, and are now asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers, if you wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477.