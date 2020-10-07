Surrey RCMP seek driver of car seen near shooting

The Surrey RCMP serious crime unit is asking for help identifying the driver of a white Nissan Rogue that was in the area of a shooting at a Newton home in the early morning hours of Oct. 3.

Investigators believe the crime was targeted, but are unclear if the 67-year-old man who was shot was the intended target.

They have released a black and white photo of the car captured around the time of the incident in the 5800-block of 129 Street, and believe the driver may have information that could help solve the case.

The victim remains in the hospital in critical but stable condition.

Earlier, police said a tall and skinny man wearing a black shirt and black pants was seen fleeing the scene.

"This investigation has unique circumstances that are adding to its complexity," said Cpl. Elenore Sturko "The community wants to know if this could be a case of mistaken identity, and that is one of the key questions investigators are still working to determine."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.