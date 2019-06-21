Surrey RCMP search for missing 3-year-old boy

Surrey RCMP is requesting the public's help in finding a missing three-year old boy.

Brycein Toane was last seen June 18 in the 11200 block of 126A Street in Surrey with his mother Melissa-Sue Seale and father Dallas Toane.

In a release, police say they are "concerned for the boy's health and well-being."

Brycein is described as a Metis child, approximately three feet tall and weighing 35 pounds. He has shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say it's not known what he was last seen wearing.

They are circulating a photograph of Brycein that shows him when he was about one-year-old.

His mother was last seen around 5 p.m. on June 20 and his father last seen around 8 p.m. on June 19.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, quoting file number 2019-91279.