Surrey RCMP search for suspect after Transit Police officer shot at Scott Road SkyTrain station
Updated

Surrey RCMP are asking the public to avoid the area around the Scott Road SkyTrain station as they search for a potentially armed suspect wanted in connection with the shooting of a Transit Police officer.

Surrey RCMP says officer's injuries are not life threatening

CBC News ·
Surrey RCMP officers search for a suspect Wednesday night in the vicinity of the Scott Road SkyTrain station. (Curtis Kreklau)

Police say the officer, part of the Metro Vancouver Transit Police force, was shot on the SkyTrain station platform around 4:20 p.m. PT on Wednesday.

Sgt. Chip Hamilton, a spokesperson for Transit Police, said the officer was taken to hospital and is expected to recover.

He says he knows the officer well and described the event as "shocking." 

Surrey RCMP are in the midst of a major operation with the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team and the Integrated Police Dog Services unit to locate the suspect, who, police say, remains at large and may be armed.

TransLink says the station has been closed and a bus bridge put in place. 

Surrey RCMP are expected to provide an update about the situation at 8 p.m.

