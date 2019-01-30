Surrey RCMP search for suspect after Transit Police officer shot at Scott Road SkyTrain station

Surrey RCMP are asking the public to avoid the area around the Scott Road SkyTrain station as they search for a potentially armed suspect wanted in connection with the shooting of a Transit Police officer.

Police say the officer, part of the Metro Vancouver Transit Police force, was shot on the SkyTrain station platform around 4:20 p.m. PT on Wednesday.

Sgt. Chip Hamilton, a spokesperson for Transit Police, said the officer was taken to hospital and is expected to recover.

He says he knows the officer well and described the event as "shocking."

The scene right now as officers secure the area around the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SurreyBC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SurreyBC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ScottRoad?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ScottRoad</a> skytrain station . Suspect on the loose after transit police officer shot. A spokesperson says it appears he’ll be ok <a href="https://t.co/vJwQe18ovU">pic.twitter.com/vJwQe18ovU</a> —@Meerakati

Surrey RCMP are in the midst of a major operation with the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team and the Integrated Police Dog Services unit to locate the suspect, who, police say, remains at large and may be armed.

Please continue to stay out of the area around the Scott Road Skytrain Station as we search for the suspect in the shooting of a <a href="https://twitter.com/TransitPolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TransitPolice</a> officer. Any updates will be provided through Twitter and media release. Media availability time TBD. —@SurreyRCMP

TransLink says the station has been closed and a bus bridge put in place.

Surrey RCMP are expected to provide an update about the situation at 8 p.m.