Surrey RCMP search for missing 5-year-old girl

Surrey RCMP are asking for help to find a five-year-old girl who went missing Sunday afternoon.

Gabriella Antao was last seen at about 2:25 pm. on June 28 in Surrey's Bridgeview neighbourhood, in the 12600 block of 113 Avenue in Surrey.

Gabriella is about four-foot six-inches tall with long brown hair in braids and brown eyes. She was wearing a blue tank top, shorts, a gold hat and carrying a pink backpack when she was last seen.

RCMP say she told her family that she wanted to go to a swimming pool. Police say she could be in the downtown Whalley area.

Anyone who may have seen her or know where she might be is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2020-97861.