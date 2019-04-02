2 in hospital, 3 arrested after gang shooting and multi-vehicle crash in Surrey

RCMP are investigating after a string of gang-related events Monday night sent two people to hospital and saw three others arrested.

It began with a shooting near the 15300 block of 102 A Avenue around 9 p.m. PT. Mounties said witnesses reported seeing a blue sedan speeding out of the area.

Shortly after that, there was a multi-vehicle crash involving a blue sedan a few kilometres away on 100 Avenue near 156 Street.

Mounties said one car crashed into a house. Two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries: one with gunshot wounds and another whose injuries are believed to have been caused by the crash.

A Surrey RCMP officer near the scene where shots were reported fired on Monday night. (Yvette Brend/CBC)

Three other men found near the crash site were detained for questioning. RCMP said guns were found and seized from the scene.

Cpl. Elenore Sturko said the incident is believed to have been targeted and related to gang conflict in the Lower Mainland.

100 Avenue between 156 and 160 streets remains closed while police investigate. Tuesday morning, the stretch of road was littered with yellow police evidence markers and debris from the crash.