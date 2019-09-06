Surrey RCMP aim to calm fears with outreach session days after shooting

Days after a targeted shooting injured two men in Surrey, RCMP held a community engagement meeting to address concerns of residents.

The shooting happened in the Fraser Heights neighbourhood on Tuesday evening, in an area with daycare centres and a school nearby.

Two men were taken to hospital with serious injuries but police say there was no indication of a continued risk to the public.

Still, it was a scary evening for Shawneen Davenport and her three-year-old granddaughter.

Davenport had just picked her daughter up from daycare that evening when they saw the emergency vehicles rushing past.

Shooting near schools, daycares

"That day was traumatic for her," Davenport said. "Her hands were up in the air she was crying, she was scared."

Davenport brought her granddaughter to the community engagement event at a North Surrey strip mall Thursday evening so she could see the police officers and know everything is okay.

There are at least three schools and daycares near where the shooting happened. RCMP say the intended victim was Thomas Gabriel Saul, 35, from New Westminster. He was also the target of a shooting in Burnaby in August.

Saul has a history of involvement in the drug trade, according to police. They have spoken to him since the incident and are asking British Columbians to avoid interactions with him.

Shawneen Davenport brought her three-year-old granddaughter to the event at the Fraser Heights Village Centre to ease her fears after a scary day on Tuesday. (CBC)



RCMP have released a photo of a black Dodge Journey they believe was involved in this latest shooting in Fraser Heights. They have increased the number of officers in the area.

RCMP Cpl. Elenore Sturko said Thursday evening's event at the Fraser Heights Village Centre is a way for police to answer questions from residents and provide information on what resources are available to deal with the impact of the shooting.

More than 150 people showed up, many with questions about safety in the neighbourhood, Sturko said.

Concern for public safety

"Whether they want to voice concerns, they have questions they want answers to or they're looking for some emotional support, we're offering all those things today," Sturko said.

Cathy Moore from the Fraser Heights Community Association said the shooting happened a few houses from where she lives. Before she heard the sirens, Moore thought it was the sound of roofing being replaced.

She said she is happy about the police presence in Fraser Heights.

"The concern is that there were people out walking," she said.

"People with dogs, kids, cars and it was after school time. The concern is that they could have been hit."