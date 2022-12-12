Surrey council to vote on submitting plan to retain RCMP after report claims move would save $235M

Surrey council is set to decide Monday night whether to submit its plan for retaining the RCMP to B.C.'s solicitor general.

The impending decision follows the release of a draft report prepared for council by city leaders and the Mounties, which claims that stopping the transition to a municipal police force would save taxpayers just over $235 million over the next five years.

The report, called Policing Surrey: A Plan to Retain the RCMP as the Police of Jurisdiction in Surrey, says the estimated cost per officer for each force, with a full complement of 734 officers, would be $249,460 for the Surrey Police Service (SPS) and $205,990 for the RCMP.

However, the SPS says it was not consulted on the report and outlined a number of concerns in a statement Monday morning.

The municipal force said the report overestimates how many SPS officers would join the Surrey RCMP if the latter was retained. It also contested the report's claim that the SPS would have difficulty hiring more officers, saying it has received more than 2,500 applications in less than two years and has a proven ability to hire both new and experienced officers.

In addition, the SPS says the report doesn't consider more than $100 million in unrecoverable costs invested in getting the force off the ground; that it incorrectly claims the ongoing transition would take another five years; and that its own estimates of annual SPS operating costs are $13.6 million lower than what was presented to council.

"We believe that the many assumptions made in this report have contributed to the city providing an inflated cost to taxpayers to continue with the transition to SPS," said SPS Chief Const. Norm Lipinski.

"... It should be further noted that this amount was previously purported to be $520 million over four years by Surrey Connect during the recent municipal election," Lipinski added, referring to the party led by recently elected Mayor Brenda Locke.

Despite Locke campaigning on retaining the RCMP and making it clear that putting the brakes on the SPS was her main priority upon taking office in October, Lipinski says he and his team remain committed to serving Surrey until the province makes a final decision.

The Safe Surrey Coalition — the party of former mayor Doug McCallum, who instigated the transition to a municipal force — also highlighted the discrepancy between the $520 million in savings Locke claimed before she was elected, and the $235 million figure in the report.

The coalition says the city's projections also don't consider the costs of deconstructing the three unions connected to the SPS, which it says could cost around $135 million.

In its draft report, the city acknowledges the financial analysis of both policing options is "extremely complex" and was done using currently available information, recognizing limitations and applying assumptions where necessary.

The city's project team is led by RCMP Asst. Commissioner Brian Edwards and Surrey's general manager of community services Terry Waterhouse, with input from consultants Dr. Peter German and Tonia Enger, both former RCMP leaders.

Province should step in: criminologist

Rob Gordon, a criminology professor at Simon Fraser University, says Surrey council has already made its position clear. He says the people compiling the data on how to proceed seem to only be presenting figures that support retaining the RCMP.

"This is why I have been yelling for the solicitor general to step in and bring some order to this chaos," he said in an interview. "I don't think it's in the interest of the people in Surrey to be carrying on with this."

Rob Gordon, a criminology professor at Simon Fraser University, says the province should intervene in the ongoing debate over policing in Surrey. (Simon Fraser University)

Gordon says the back and forth between council, RCMP and the SPS is counterproductive to effective policing and an "incredible" waste of time.

In a scenario where the SPS is phased out by the end of 2023, Surrey's report projects a nearly $100 million shortfall in its policing budget for that year — including the 10 per cent subsidy the city would receive from Ottawa for continuing to contract the RCMP.

"Right now, the people of Surrey appear to be paying twice over for second-rate policing," said Gordon.

"The morale among the police officers on both sides ... must be at rock bottom. And that usually reflects itself poorly on the way in which policing is done in the city."

Surrey council will address the draft plan on keeping the RCMP and vote on submitting it to Solicitor General Mike Farnworth on Dec. 15 in a meeting set to start at 7 p.m. PT Monday.