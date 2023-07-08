Ex-Surrey Mountie facing multiple charges following covert anti-corruption investigation

A former Surrey RCMP probationary constable is facing multiple charges for serious alleged offences uncovered in a months-long covert investigation, B.C. RCMP's major crime unit said Friday.

Dawwd (Daoud) Soukary, 27, has been charged with thirteen counts related to drug trafficking, breach of trust, theft over $5,000, cannabis distribution and conspiracy to commit robbery.

As a probationary officer, Soukary had served less than two years at the RCMP. The alleged offences occurred both on and off duty, Mounties said.

Thursday's charges come three years after a covert anti-corruption investigation into Soukary began in the summer of 2020, following allegations he was associating with criminals.

The undercover investigation by the B.C. RCMP's Anti-Corruption Unit lasted six months, and Soukary was arrested alone outside an RCMP detachment on Jan. 27, 2021, the same day charges allege he committed theft over $5,000.

He had been kept unaware of the investigation and under constant direct supervision, according to the RCMP's Friday statement.

Following his arrest in 2021, Soukary was released, suspended from the RCMP and his security clearance revoked while an internal Code of Conduct investigation was completed.

His pay and probationary period were then suspended, and he officially resigned from the Surrey RCMP in June 2021.

"When we became aware of the allegations against Soukary, we took immediate steps to investigate his actions as well as mitigate any negative impact those actions might have had on public safety," said Chief Supt. Elija Rain of the B.C. RCMP Major Crime Unit.

Rain acknowledged that while rare, charges like this could impact the public's view of the force amid a fierce debate over whether Surrey should keep the RCMP or move to its own independent Surrey Police Service, which some residents and politicians say would make law enforcement more accountable to the local community.

"The onus is ours to ensure that the public continues to have trust and confidence in the police," said Rain.

Charges raise credibility, transparency issues

Kash Heed, former B.C. solicitor general and ex-chief of West Vancouver Police, says while the RCMP took quick action to remove Sakoury from its ranks, charges should not have taken so long.

"There are problems right now with the credibility of the police agency in Surrey not attending when people do call," he said. "This is just going to add to the controversy."

While incidents like these are unusual, Heed says, they point to a need for more stringent recruitment processes, even when law enforcement agencies are competing for a smaller and smaller pool of qualified applicants.

Heed says RCMP should conduct polygraph tests on new recruits, like Vancouver Police and other forces do.

"It's never going to be fail proof, but I think there are certain aspects we have to continue to follow in order for people of this nature not to enter law enforcement rank," said Heed.

Heed also criticized the decision to release the news late on a sunny Friday afternoon as a "spin doctor" tactic to prevent the charges from being thoroughly covered by media outlets.

"It really puts a a dark cloud on all the policing because of the credibility issues that arise out of this," Heed told CBC News.

Soukary, who has no previous criminal record according to court documents, is out on bail and will next appear in court in Surrey Provincial Court on Aug. 24, 2023.