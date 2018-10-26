Surrey RCMP not participating in process to change police force

The Surrey RCMP says it will not not play a role in the process to move to a city-run police force as has been promised by Surrey mayor-elect Doug McCallum.

"The decision on what type of police force a city has is made by the municipality, the province and Public Safety Canada," said Assistant Commissioner Dwayne McDonald.

"As the current contracted service provider, the Surrey RCMP will not be a participant in this process."

The City of Surrey is currently the largest RCMP detachment in the Canada with more than 1,000 officers and support staff.

But crime concerns have led to discontent around policing in the city, and questions about whether Surrey is getting the value it should from its contract with the RCMP to provide municipal policing services.

Surrey mayor-elect Doug McCallum promised to end Surrey's municipal policing contract with the RCMP and move to a city-operated force. (CBC)

During his campaign to become mayor, McCallum promised to scrap the RCMP, saying the force was more answerable to Ottawa and suffering from a high rate of staff turnover.

He also claimed the RCMP force was understaffed and that the community was being under-served.

In a statement, McDonald assured Surrey residents that the RCMP would continue to serve during the process to change forces.

"We will continue to police the City of Surrey with professionalism, integrity and superior service," he wrote.

McCallum has said he believes a new city police force can be in place in two years, however, many wonder if that timeline is achievable.