Surrey RCMP 'regrets mistake' as police watchdog takes over case of seriously injured man

Surrey RCMP are offering a "complete apology" to a man who was mistakenly arrested last week in the Guildford neighbourhood.

In a written statement, the RCMP said the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIOBC) has been notified, after police learned the victim suffered serious injuries in the incident.

Police said officers were called to investigate an armed robbery at a business on 152 Street just before 5:30 a.m., Feb. 8.

"A responding officer located a person he believed matched the description of the suspect, riding a bicycle nearby and placed him under arrest," said the statement.

Police claim the man allegedly resisted the officer's attempts to take him into custody and a struggle ensued. Several other officers helped in the arrest.

It wasn't until later that officers learned the man wasn't the suspect in the armed robbery. He was treated by paramedics and released at the scene.

"The RCMP regrets the mistake made in identifying the man and now offers a complete apology to him, said the statement.

IIOBC was notified after police later learned the man's injuries were serious, said the statement.