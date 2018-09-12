Surrey RCMP looking for missing family of 4

Surrey RCMP are asking for information about a missing family of four.

According to a release, the Anderson family was reported missing to police by another family member on Sept. 11 at around 6:30 p.m.

They were last seen on Sept. 9, and were last spoken with on Sept. 10 at approximately 9:00 p.m. by a family member.

Their vehicle was last seen on video surveillance leaving the parking garage of their residence in the 13700 block of 100 Avenue at 2 p.m. on Sept. 11, and they have not been seen or heard from since.

RCMP have released the following descriptions of the family members:

Sheldon Anderson, the father, is 43, approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall and approximately 190 pounds with dirty blonde hair and blue eyes.

Nona Anderson, the mother, is 45, approximately 5 feet, 9 inches, with a medium build and long blonde hair.

Daughter Chanel Anderson is 13, approximately 5 feet tall, with a thin build and long, blonde hair.

Daughter Mariah Anderson is 10, approximately 4 feet tall, with a thin build and long, blonde hair.

The Anderson's vehicle is a 2002 tan coloured Toyota Sienna mini-van with Alberta licence plate BGZ2221.

The family has been known to frequent Minoru Park in Richmond.

Investigators believe they could possibly be driving to Alberta.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this family is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca