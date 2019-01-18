Surrey RCMP look for links between 2 recent attacks on young girls

Surrey police are stepping up patrols near local schools as they try to determine if two recent attacks on young girls are related.

In both cases, the girls say they were grabbed by strangers. In one of the incidents, a man exposed himself to the victim.

Surrey RCMP Sgt. Chad Greig told CBC investigators are looking into whether there's any connection, and police are asking pedestrians to take extra precautions.

"We are just asking people to be cognizant of the area that they're walking and use main routes, use well-lit areas," he said.

The most recent attack happened Wednesday afternoon in the Tynehead area.

According to police, a 14-year-old girl was walking home from school along 157 Street when she noticed a man standing on a path leading into Bel-Air Park. She told officers that after she passed him, he started following her. When she started walking faster, he did too.

The girl reported that the man grabbed her on the shoulder, and she kicked backward, causing him to lose his grip. She ran home, calling her parents on the way.

Her attacker is described as a white man wearing a black hoodie, grey sweatpants and black running shoes.

Attack on 10 year old

The assault came just six days after a 10 year old was assaulted near Sullivan Heights Secondary.

The girl was walking behind the school, along 144 Street, when a stranger grabbed her and threw her to the ground. Police say he then exposed himself, but ran off when she screamed.

The suspect in that case is described as a white man in his early 20s or possibly a teenager. He's estimated to be between 5'2" and 5'5" tall with an average build, wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call Surrey RCMP.