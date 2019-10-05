Surrey RCMP investigating serious collision in Whalley 

Surrey RCMP are investigating a serious collision between two vehicles in the Whalley area on Friday evening.

"Initial indications are that serious and potentially life threatening injuries have been sustained as a result of this collision," said RCMP Sgt. Mel Wong.

Wong says police responded to the incident just after 8 p.m. at the intersection of Old Yale Road and 133 Street.

The intersection was closed to traffic overnight while the Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team examined the scene.

Old Yale Road has since been reopened to traffic in all directions.

With the investigation is in its early stages, investigators are looking for witnesses who saw the collision, the vehicle prior to the collision, or who have dash camera video of the incident.

Anyone who hasn't already spoken to police is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.