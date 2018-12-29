Surrey RCMP investigating after pedestrian struck by vehicle

Surrey RCMP is investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the Newton area.



According to a release, on December 29 at around 7:20 a.m. Surrey RCMP responded to reports that a pedestrian was struck at the intersection of 152 Street and 68 Avenue.

The release says there are "serious potentially life threatening injuries involved in this collision."



Traffic in the area will be affected for an undetermined time as officers continue their investigation.

All south bound traffic on 152 Street from 72 Avenue and all north bound traffic from 66 Avenue will be blocked.

The public is requested to avoid the area until further notice.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. If they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.