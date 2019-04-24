Surrey RCMP investigating after man found with critical injuries dies in hospital

Police in Surrey are investigating the sudden death of a man who was found with critical injuries.

According to a written statement from RCMP, Emergency Health Services responded to an injured man lying on the ground in the 13300 block of 114 Avenue just after 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police and paramedics attended and the man was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

The area surrounding the scene will be cordoned off for a significant amount of time, according to police.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) will also be investigating.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).