Surrey RCMP investigate suspicious fires in Newton

Surrey RCMP are investigating two house fires in Newton that are considered suspicious.

According to a written statement from police, at 5:11 a.m. on Sunday morning Surrey RCMP responded to report of two house fires at 12600 76th Avenue in Surrey.

One house was under construction and was vacant, while the second home was evacuated. Several neighbouring houses were also evacuated out of precaution.

No one was injured in the fires.

Police have closed off 76th Avenue west of 128th and east of 125th Street as the investigation continues.

RCMP say investigators are on scene and are expected to continue their work in the area for several hours, which may affect traffic.

Anyone with more information about this incident is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477, or www.solvecrime.ca and reference file 2021-67336.