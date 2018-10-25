Skip to Main Content
Surrey RCMP investigate 'apparent stabbing' of 2 teens in strip mall parking lot
New

Surrey RCMP investigate 'apparent stabbing' of 2 teens in strip mall parking lot

The two teens, 15 and 16, were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Two teens, 15 and 16, were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries

CBC News ·
Officers on scene at a convenience store parking lot in the 14800 block of 108 Avenue. (Shane MacKichan)

Surrey RCMP are investigating after two teens were assaulted with a weapon in a strip mall parking lot in the Guildford area Wednesday morning. 

Police said in a statement officers were responding to reports of an apparent stabbing Wednesday when they arrived at the parking lot of a convenience store in the 14800 block of 108 Avenue at 11:20 a.m. PT.

They found two boys, aged 15 and 16, who, they say, were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Two teens, 15 and 16, were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. (Shane MacKichan)

RCMP are looking for another youth who has been identified as a potential suspect. 

Police say all three know each other. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us