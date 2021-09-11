Surrey RCMP investigates after shots fired at officer during a traffic stop

The Surrey RCMP Major Crime Section is investigating after shots were fired at an officer Friday night.

Surrey RCMP said in a news release late Friday that a frontline officer was attempting to conduct a traffic stop with a black sedan at approximately 8:55 p.m. The vehicle was travelling westbound on 82 Avenue just past 128 Street when the officer engaged their emergency lights.

Police say the driver of the sedan then reached outside of their window and fired two gunshots at the officer.

The officer pursued the vehicle for a short distance before pulling over to prevent further danger to the public.

According to RCMP, the officer was not physically injured in the incident but was shaken up by what transpired.

Expect a large police presence in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Newton?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Newton</a> tonight after shots were fired at one of our Frontline officers. Thankfully the officer is physically uninjured.<br><br>Road closures in effect on 82 Ave between 124 and 128 Street. Please avoid the area. <a href="https://t.co/d4AW44Rw50">pic.twitter.com/d4AW44Rw50</a> —@SurreyRCMP

Police say that obtaining a more detailed description of the vehicle and driver are a top priority for their investigation.

Police are urging anyone who sees the suspect vehicle not to approach it, but call 911 immediately as the driver is considered to be armed and dangerous.

There is currently a increased police presence in the area as the Surrey Gang Enforcement Team and the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit assist in the investigation.

A road closure is currently in effect on 82 Avenue between 128 Street and 124 Street. The area is expected to be closed until further notice while evidence from the scene is gathered.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone with dashcam footage to contact Surrey RCMP.

Police say more details may be released as they come available.