RCMP seek dashcam video after male exposes himself to 10-year-old girl

RCMP are looking for dashcam video to help find a man who exposed himself to a 10-year-old girl near a high school in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday.

A statement said the girl was walking behind Sullivan Heights Secondary School, in the 6200 block of 144 Street, when a stranger grabbed her and threw her to the ground around 3 p.m. PT.

Mounties said the man exposed himself to the girl and ran when she screamed.

The person is described as a Caucasian male in his early 20s or possibly a teenager. The statement said he was between five feet two inches and five feet five inches with a "normal" build, wearing a black hoodie with the hood over his head and black pants.

Sgt. Chad Greig said the man was last seen running westbound through the school parking lot, towards 144 Street.

The RCMP's Special Victims Unit and Youth Unit are investigating.

Anyone with information about the incident or who may have dashcam video is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.