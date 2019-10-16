Officer in charge of Surrey RCMP leaving the local force

The officer in charge of the Surrey RCMP is leaving his job with the local force.

Mounties confirmed Assistant Commissioner Dwayne McDonald's decision on Wednesday, saying he was chosen to become the RCMP's criminal operations officer in charge of federal and organized crime investigations for the province of B.C.

"While A/Commr McDonald is leaving Surrey detachment, he will continue to serve the City of Surrey and all other communities across the province in his new, broader role," read a statement from RCMP.

McDonald stepped into the police chief role with Surrey RCMP in 2016. He is expected to speak to his decision at a press conference later Wednesday.

Assistant Commissioner Dwayne McDonald, the officer in charge of the Surrey RCMP, pictured on Sept. 4, 2018. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)

The city is in the process of transitioning away from RCMP to its own municipal police force, aiming to complete the switch by 2021. Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum successfully campaigned in 2018 on a promise to replace the RCMP with an independent force, though the issue has created discord within city council and residents since.

McDonald is expected to stay in his current role in the city until a successor is chosen.

RCMP Deputy Commissioner Jennifer Strachan said in a statement the City of Surrey and local RCMP "are fully engaged" in finding a replacement for McDonald "as soon as possible, to ensure the least amount of disruption to members, staff and the community."

McDonald has been an RCMP officer for more than 30 years. He has worked with the Gang Task Force, Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit B.C. (CFSEU-BC) and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

More to come.