Surrey RCMP investigate 3 drug impaired driving incidents in less than a week

Surrey RCMP are raising concern after attending three separate drug-impaired driving incidents, two of which resulted in collisions, between Monday, Jan. 25 and Friday, Jan. 29.

On Jan. 25, around 6:30 p.m., Surrey RCMP responded to a collision near the intersection of 128 Street and 102 Avenue, where the driver of a grey sedan allegedly drove into oncoming traffic, colliding with another vehicle. Both drivers suffered minor injuries.

Police noticed drug paraphernalia and suspected prescription drugs in the sedan, and say the driver appeared to be impaired by drugs. He was arrested for impaired driving, and was later released pending further investigation.

About 24 hours later, RCMP responded to a call about a man and a woman passed out in a running vehicle in the 8000 block of 128 Street. Police noticed the man, who was in the driver's seat, was showing signs of drug impairment. A search of his car found a handgun, ammunition, illicit drugs and open alcohol.

He was arrested for impaired driving and unauthorized possession of a firearm and taken into custody. He was later released pending further investigation.

Surrey RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Elenore Sturko urges drug users to stop driving

'Please don't get behind the wheel if you're using drugs and seek help for your addiction.'

Three days later, a drug-impaired driver drove a Jeep through a busy intersection into oncoming traffic. When officers and paramedics arrived, the driver was suffering a possible drug overdose, and was given Narcan and taken to hospital. Police found drug paraphernalia in the vehicle, and the driver has since been arrested for impaired driving.

"These incidents could easily have had tragic consequences for the drug users and for the other members of the public using the roadway," Sgt. Elenore Sturko said in a media release.

"These three incidents are sadly not the first that we've seen in Surrey," she later told CBC.

"If you are a drug user, we strongly urge you not to drive, and we encourage you to seek help if you have an addiction."

Surrey RCMP are asking anyone with information about any of these incidents to contact them at 604-599-0502.