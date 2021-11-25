Surrey RCMP officer charged with assault and uttering threats

A member of the Surrey RCMP has been charged with assault and uttering threats.

The charges against Const. Zubair Mohammed Hassan were approved Wednesday and are related to an arrest the officer was involved in on Dec. 9, 2020, according to the B.C. Prosecution Service.

Hassan's first court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 13 in provincial court in Surrey, B.C.

The charges were approved by an experienced Crown counsel who does not know the officer, the prosecution service said in a statement.

The City of Surrey is currently transitioning from the RCMP to a municipal force, with plans to have the first city officers on the streets by the end of this month.

Council voted in favour of the transition in 2018 and the public safety minister approved the creation of the Surrey Police Board last year.

A group opposing the transition says it has collected close to 43,000 signatures from residents calling for a referendum on policing in the city.