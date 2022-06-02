Surrey RCMP officer charged with assault following on-duty incident
A member of the RCMP in Surrey, B.C., is facing an assault charge in connection with an on-duty incident nearly a year ago.
Const. Jagjeet Bassan is facing 1 count of assault causing bodily harm
The B.C. Prosecution Service (BCPS) announced Thursday it had approved one charge of assault causing bodily harm against Const. Jagjeet Bassan.
The alleged incident occurred on June 4, 2021, in the city of Surrey, according to a statement from the service.
The prosecution service said the charges were approved by an experienced Crown counsel with no prior or current
connection with Bassan.
No further details will be released, according to the BCPS.
Bassan's first appearance is scheduled for July 5 in Surrey Provincial Court.
