Surrey RCMP ask for help locating known gangster

Surrey RCMP are asking the public for help locating Brother's Keepers gang member Nassem Mohammed, who also has connections to the gang war playing out in the Lower Mainland.

The 22-year-old is wanted on multiple warrants of being unlawfully at large, resisting/obstructing police, breach of a release order and driving while prohibited.

"Naseem Mohammed is associated with the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict and has a history of involvement with drug trafficking," police said in a statement.

"Mohammed has also been a target of violence in the past. As such, the public should be aware that they may be at risk if associating with this individual."

Mohammed illegally entered the United States in January but police could not confirm if he has returned to Canada.

He is described as a Somalian male, approximately five feet five inches tall with a slender build, black hair and brown eyes.

Police say the violence between Lower Mainland gangs has led to 20 homicides and 20 attempted murders so far this year. A recent spate of gun killings have taken place in public spaces during daylight hours.

The Vancouver police and the province's gang squad have taken the rare step of releasing the names and photos of 14 men who could be the next targeted in the tit-for-tat gang war.

The violent and public nature of the conflict poses significant risks to public safety, and police are warning people — even friends and family — to stay away from them.

None of the men on the public warning list have outstanding warrants.

Mohammed is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, say police.