Surrey RCMP arrest suspect in connection to apparent bomb threat
Police say numerous charges are pending against the suspect, a 43-year-old man.
43-year-old man arrested without incident Sunday evening
Surrey RCMP say they have arrested a suspect in connection to an apparent bomb threat made early Sunday evening.
Police say they received the report of the threat shortly before 6 p.m. PT at an unspecified business at the intersection of King George Boulevard and 96th Avenue.
Multiple officers responded and entered the business. They arrested the suspect, a 43-year-old male, without incident.
Numerous charges against the man are pending.