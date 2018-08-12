Skip to Main Content
Surrey RCMP arrest suspect in connection to apparent bomb threat
Police say numerous charges are pending against the suspect, a 43-year-old man.

43-year-old man arrested without incident Sunday evening

Surrey RCMP say they were able to arrest the suspect without incident. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

Surrey RCMP say they have arrested a suspect in connection to an apparent bomb threat made early Sunday evening. 

Police say they received the report of the threat shortly before 6 p.m. PT at an unspecified business at the intersection of King George Boulevard and 96th Avenue.

Multiple officers responded and entered the business. They arrested the suspect, a 43-year-old male, without incident.

Numerous charges against the man are pending.

