Breaking
Surrey RCMP arrest shooting suspect Daon Glasgow
Surrey RCMP have arrested Daon Gordon Glasgow, who allegedly shot Transit Police Const. Josh Harms on Wednesday at the Scott Road SkyTrain Station in Surrey.
Glasgow arrested in Burnaby after four day manhunt
He was arrested at Rumble Street and Boundary Road in Burnaby Sunday morning.
More to come.