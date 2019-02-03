Skip to Main Content
Surrey RCMP arrest shooting suspect Daon Glasgow
Surrey RCMP arrest shooting suspect Daon Glasgow

Surrey RCMP have arrested Daon Gordon Glasgow, who allegedly shot Transit Police Const. Josh Harms on Wednesday at the Scott Road SkyTrain Station in Surrey.

Glasgow arrested in Burnaby after four day manhunt

Daon Galsgow in an undated Facebook photo. (Facebook)

He was arrested at Rumble Street and Boundary Road in Burnaby Sunday morning. 

More to come.

