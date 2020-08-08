Man arrested as part of crackdown on illegal after-hours clubs in Surrey

RCMP in Surrey, B.C., have arrested a 40-year-old man for breaking and entering and uttering threats following an investigation into illegal after-hours clubs.

Earlier this month, frontline officers along with the COVID-19 Compliance and Enforcement Team began investigating after residents raised concerns about after-hours clubs and parties at commercial properties in the Whalley neighbourhood.

Police identified a man who was allegedly using a leased commercial space to host unlicensed events. Investigators also believe the man was hosting parties at other commercial properties which he accessed by breaking into them.

Advertisements and videos of the parties were posted to social media. Mounties say community members reported drinking and hookah smoking at the events.

RCMP think this same man was operating a hookah lounge, which was recently identified by Fraser Health as the site of a possible COVID-19 exposure from July 31 to Aug. 2.

"We want to strongly caution the public, particularly young people, to avoid these types of illegal parties, especially during a pandemic," said Cpl. Bob Keay, with the COVID-19 Compliance and Enforcement Team.

"These types of events are often not compliant with local bylaws, fire codes, and public health orders that have been put in place for your safety."

Surrey RCMP believe a hookah lounge on King George Blvd. was being operated by the same man who has been allegedly holding unsanctioned after-hours parties in Whalley. (Surrey RCMP)

RCMP say they have not yet forwarded charges to the BC Prosecution Service as the investigation is still ongoing. They released the suspect from custody with a number of conditions.

Anyone with information on illegal after-hours parties is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

