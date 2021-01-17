Surrey rally for farmers in India shut down over concerns around food vendors, DJ, say RCMP

Organizers of a planned rally in support of farmers in India say the event was unfairly shut down before it could begin in Surrey on Saturday.

A statement from an unidentified group affiliated with the event, set to take place in Cloverdale, said the planned protest complied with all COVID-19 guidelines and should have been allowed to go forward.

Since late November, farmers in India have been protesting in the northern states of Punjab and Haryana, saying that new laws being implemented by the Indian government will deregulate crop prices and devastate their earnings.

Since then, car rallies have been organized in cities like Vancouver, Calgary and Charlottetown to show solidarity.

Event volunteer Pindie Dhaliwal wrote in the statement that RCMP "unfairly targeted and unnecessarily undermined a protest planned in compliance with public health orders."

"The RCMP squandered an opportunity to have meaningful dialogue and ensure the rights of the public to peacefully protest were protected," she wrote in part.

Meghan McDermott, a lawyer with the BC Civil Liberties Association, wrote in the statement that "shutting down of this protest organized by a racialized community is an affront to the constitutional right to protest."

"This was an event that took safety measures and provincial health orders seriously but was arbitrarily and unjustly shut down by the Surrey RCMP even before any opportunity for alleging non-compliance arose," McDermott said.

RCMP cite concerns around gathering

Elenore Sturko, a spokesperson for Surrey RCMP, said police moved to shut down the protest upon hearing that it would feature a stage and food vendors, which raised concerns about people leaving their vehicles and congregating.

"We don't want people to be afraid that we're taking efforts to try to extinguish their voices, that is not our intention," Sturko said, adding that police want to ensure a "fine balance" between the rights of people and ensuring they remain safe.

"What makes this different from our perspective was that they were going to bring in DJs and vendors and those are the kinds of things that don't really go in line with keeping people in their cars and keeping people from congregating," Sturko said.

"It was just a risk that was too great at this time so we had to unfortunately, working with the city, keep that gathering from taking place."

Sturko said RCMP were unable to identify and coordinate with a formal organizer of the event, and encouraged organizers of future rallies to reach out to RCMP and the city to ensure events can go forward safely.

"If you are planning something, we would ask that you work with us," she said.

"It doesn't mean that we're getting rid of the right to protest in Surrey. We want to strike that balance to make individual voices heard and make sure we're doing everything we can to keep the public safe."