Surrey talk show host's house attacked with baseball bats, windows smashed

A Surrey-based radio host is in shock after her residence was attacked last night.

Ashiana Khan, who hosts an online current affairs talk show on Media Waves Communications, where she is also the CEO, told CBC she and her family were sleeping when they heard a series of loud bangs.

Khan said she initially thought someone had fired shots into her home, but later discovered her house's front windows were smashed.

She told CBC that police arrived shortly after she called 911, and that Surrey RCMP gathered evidence at the site, including CCTV footage from her home that showed three people using baseball bats to smash the windows.

Surrey RCMP has confirmed with CBC that there is a mischief investigation underway in relation to the incident, but declined to comment further.

This is not the first time Khan has been on the receiving end of hate. In June 2018, several shots were fired at her vehicle while she was driving in Surrey near 176th Street and Fraser Highway.

Khan said she believes the attack may be related to her outspoken views about the city, as she is often critical of municipal and provincial officials.

CBC British Columbia has launched a Surrey bureau to help tell your stories with reporter Kiran Singh. Story ideas and tips can be sent to kiran.singh@cbc.ca.