The union representing officers with the fledgling independent police service in Surrey, B.C., has filed a complaint accusing a city councillor of breaking conflict of interest rules in discussions around policing last year.

The Surrey Police Union (SPU) on Monday said Coun. Rob Stutt failed to disclose his family connections to the RCMP when council voted on matters related to the city's transition away from having Mounties as the police of jurisdiction.

"The future of policing in Surrey will impact the public safety of residents for generations to come and it is critical that elected officials presiding over the policing transition process are above reproach," union president Rick Stewart wrote in a statement.

"Surrey residents' faith in public safety is essential to upholding the quality of life within our city. SPU is advancing this request in support of maintaining and enhancing public trust."

The statement from the union said Stutt voted on a motion against the transition to the Surrey Police Service (SPS) in November without disclosing that his son works for the Mounties' local detachment or that his daughter has been seconded from the city to work for the RCMP.

The union also took issue with Stutt being appointed chairman in December of the Public Safety Committee, which would oversee the RCMP if it were to stay in the city.

The union said it's formally asked the city's newly re-established ethics commissioner to investigate.

CBC News has contacted the City of Surrey for comment.

Stutt, a former RCMP investigator, was elected to council alongside Mayor Brenda Locke last fall on a promise to transition Surrey back to the RCMP after the previous council began the move to an independent police service.

Stutt named retaining the RCMP and ethics and integrity at city hall as two of his four key priorities.