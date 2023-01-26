B.C.'s solicitor general says more info needed before decision can be made on Surrey police

Solicitor General Mike Farnworth says more information is needed to decide whether the RCMP or Surrey Police Service (SPS) will provide law enforcement in Surrey.

Surrey's previous council, led by then-Mayor Doug McCallum, voted to ditch Surrey RCMP and transition to the municipal SPS.

But the current council, led by Mayor Brenda Locke, voted to halt the transition and send a plan to the province to keep the Mounties in Surrey.

The final decision lies with Farnworth.

On Thursday, he said ministry staff have completed a "comprehensive review" of submissions from the city, RCMP and SPS about the transition but the director of police services needs more information from the parties.

"The policing transition in Surrey is unprecedented and complex and requires a full and in-depth analysis," Farnworth said in a statement. "I am grateful for the work all parties have undertaken to date. We will await their timely responses and look forward to continued collaboration."

Farnworth has repeatedly said his top priority is ensuring an adequate level of police service is maintained in B.C.'s second most populous city.