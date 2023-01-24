Surrey Police Service continues to deploy new officers, despite requests from city hall
Mayor expects decision from province on policing in Surrey by end of the month
As the City of Surrey awaits a decision from the province about whether it can switch back to the RCMP, the municipal force continues to hire more officers — despite requests from the mayor to pause hiring.
On Monday, the Surrey Police Service announced it had deployed 18 new officers, bringing the total number of deployed SPS officers to 205. The SPS says there are 394 employees in total, including 333 police officers.
In November, Surrey city council voted 5-4 in favour of keeping the RCMP in Surrey and ultimately ending the years-long switch to the new municipal police force. Millions of dollars and countless hours have been spent on making the switch.
Mayor and council have called on the SPS to stop hiring and spending until further direction from council.
"In good faith, it is my opinion that they should adhere to that, but you know they will do what they do," Mayor Brenda Locke told CBC in November 2022.
Despite this, the police board has said it will not stop hiring unless directed by the province because it has to meet targets outlined in the police transition plan through May 2023.
The city and the SPS have both submitted reports to the province, arguing for and against the RCMP in Surrey.
Locke said she expects a response from Public Safety Minister and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth by the end of January.
"I will do everything I have to do, and can do, to ensure that the RCMP are the police of jurisdiction in the City of Surrey," she said.
With files from Kiran Singh
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?