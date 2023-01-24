Surrey Police Service continues to deploy new officers, despite requests from city hall

As the City of Surrey awaits a decision from the province about whether it can switch back to the RCMP, the municipal force continues to hire more officers — despite requests from the mayor to pause hiring.

On Monday, the Surrey Police Service announced it had deployed 18 new officers, bringing the total number of deployed SPS officers to 205. The SPS says there are 394 employees in total, including 333 police officers.

In November, Surrey city council voted 5-4 in favour of keeping the RCMP in Surrey and ultimately ending the years-long switch to the new municipal police force. Millions of dollars and countless hours have been spent on making the switch.

Mayor and council have called on the SPS to stop hiring and spending until further direction from council.

"In good faith, it is my opinion that they should adhere to that, but you know they will do what they do," Mayor Brenda Locke told CBC in November 2022.

Despite this, the police board has said it will not stop hiring unless directed by the province because it has to meet targets outlined in the police transition plan through May 2023.

The city and the SPS have both submitted reports to the province, arguing for and against the RCMP in Surrey.

Locke said she expects a response from Public Safety Minister and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth by the end of January.

"I will do everything I have to do, and can do, to ensure that the RCMP are the police of jurisdiction in the City of Surrey," she said.