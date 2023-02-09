IIO investigating death of off-duty Surrey Police Service officer in Langley

WARNING: This story contains distressing details.

B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating the death of an off-duty Surrey Police Service (SPS) officer in Langley following a "serious injury that appears to have been self-inflicted."

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) says police were called Wednesday afternoon to a business in Langley near the intersection of 98 Avenue and 201 Street, just off the Golden Ears Bridge. An indoor gun range is located on that block.

Mounties told the IIO there was a man "reportedly in distress" there.

"The man, who was identified as an off-duty member of the Surrey Police Service, sustained a serious injury that appears to have been self-inflicted while police were in the building," IIO said in a statement.

"The man was subsequently pronounced deceased."

Surrey Police Service confirmed the death and that the man was an officer on the force.

"SPS wants to acknowledge that the officer was part of our organization and chose a career in law enforcement to assist others," its statement read.

"We are working to support the officer's family and friends, including his SPS work colleagues, during this difficult time."

The SPS said it would defer the investigations and details to the RCMP and IIO.