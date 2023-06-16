Surrey to keep RCMP as its police force, mayor announces

Surrey council has voted to maintain the RCMP as the city's police force while bringing a halt to the transition to the municipal Surrey Police Service (SPS).

Mayor Brenda Locke said the impacts of continuing to bring in the SPS were "incredibly significant."

"This is the better option for the taxpayer," she said.

The decision goes against what Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth and the B.C. government had recommended and were willing to fund.

In April, the province offered Surrey $150 million over five years to help cover the costs of moving to the SPS, but said it would not pay the estimated $72 million in officer severance if council decided to go back to the RCMP.

The transition to the independent SPS had already begun under former mayor Doug McCallum, who was defeated by Locke in last October's municipal election.

Locke told reporters she could not disclose the estimated costs of the decision to revert to the RCMP because of the non-disclosure agreements councillors had to sign to view an unredacted version of the province's report on the matter.

"It will obviously be millions but we don't know what those millions will look like. Sorry," she said.

Non-disclosure agreements were required because the report was said to contain sensitive information about the RCMP.

Farnworth had said the government's recommendation to stay with the SPS was a safety issue based largely on the RCMP having 1,500 vacancies across B.C.

Locke said she has informed Surrey Police Service and the RCMP of the council's decision.

"I spoke at length with the RCMP commanding officer for British Columbia and the officer in charge of the Surrey detachment and people have assured me that they can, they will and are already in the process of meeting the obligations that the dissolution of the Surrey Police Service places upon them.''

Locke said the city is currently looking at a timeline of when the Surrey RCMP will be returned to full strength, but in the meantime it is expected that the SPS and RCMP will work together with "professionalism'' ensuring service levels remain high.